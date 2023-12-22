Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $153.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $157.19. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.51.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

