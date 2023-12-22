Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $235.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $240.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

