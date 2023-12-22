Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.3 %

TPL stock opened at $1,618.02 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,600.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,702.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,655.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

