Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,242 shares of company stock valued at $73,097,800. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,018.67, a P/E/G ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

