Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FirstCash by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FirstCash by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,820,880 shares in the company, valued at $670,833,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,833,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034 over the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $110.46 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.