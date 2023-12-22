Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Up 0.8 %

SouthState stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

