Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after acquiring an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 2,705,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after buying an additional 2,085,433 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

NYSE BWA opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

