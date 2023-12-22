Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 43 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,519.55 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,542.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,079.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,992.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

