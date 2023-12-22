Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 30 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $393.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.10. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

