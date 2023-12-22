Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,878 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

