Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,598.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,427.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,660.00. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

