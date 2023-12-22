Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,200 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $276,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,049.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,419. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

