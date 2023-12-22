Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $881,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $134.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

