Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $787,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $73.06.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,566,000 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

