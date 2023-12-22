Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.07 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after buying an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCI
Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:CCI opened at $114.65 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.