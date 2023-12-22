Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.03 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CMS opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile



CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

