Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5 %

TTWO stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average is $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $97.35 and a one year high of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

