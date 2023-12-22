Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 6,944 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

