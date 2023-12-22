Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 501 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $274.10 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.24.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

