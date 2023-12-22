Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

