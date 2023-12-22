Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

