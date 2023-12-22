Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 865 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $55.62 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

