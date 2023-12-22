Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,971 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NiSource were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NI opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

