Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,685 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,784 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.