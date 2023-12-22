Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 141 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Tower were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $214.28 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

