Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Nicholas Debenedictis Buys 3,000 Shares

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $21,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,465.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Debenedictis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 2,000 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 100 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 120 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $696.00.

Mistras Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MG opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $179.35 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mistras Group

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mistras Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 36,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $245,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 243.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 56,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Featured Stories

