Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.12). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of MIRM opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

