Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) vs. H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Financial Review

Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Free Report) and H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of H World Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minor International Public and H World Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A H World Group 15.86% 26.27% 5.00%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minor International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A H World Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Minor International Public and H World Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

H World Group has a consensus price target of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 76.27%. Given H World Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H World Group is more favorable than Minor International Public.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minor International Public and H World Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H World Group $2.01 billion 5.59 -$264.00 million $1.37 25.09

Minor International Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H World Group.

Summary

H World Group beats Minor International Public on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, Maldives, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company operates The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Coffee Journey, and GAGA brands. It also invested in, owned, and operated a portfolio of hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, NH Collection, NH , nhow, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, and Radisson Blu brands in countries across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, and the Americas. In addition, the company distributes fashion and lifestyle products under the Anello, BergHOFF, Bossini, Charles & Keith, Joseph Joseph, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and Minor Smart Kids brands through retail points of sale; and provides shopping mall and contract manufacturing services. Further, it is involved in the shopping mall, food and beverage sale, spa, supply chain management, distribution, management, vacation club point sale, entertainment, franchise, marketing, consulting, tour operation, asset management, airport lounge, and healthcare businesses; property investment, development, and sales activities; operation of business school; and manufacture and sale of cheese and ice-cream. The company was formerly known as Royal Garden Resorts Plc. and changed its name to Minor International Public Company Limited in 2005. Minor International Public Company Limited was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

