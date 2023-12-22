Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.61.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.