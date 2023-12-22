Michael J. Anderson Sells 3,000 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,262,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andersons Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

