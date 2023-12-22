Michael Ellenbogen Sells 41,667 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $200,834.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 100 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $400.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. Analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after buying an additional 1,844,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 81,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 497,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 351,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 804,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVLV

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.