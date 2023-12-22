Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, forty-two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.74.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 69,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 180.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4,788.7% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $354.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.07 and a 200 day moving average of $306.93. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $356.40.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
