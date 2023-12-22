Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

MRK stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

