Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Maximus by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Maximus by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Maximus by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $290,206.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,434 shares of company stock worth $2,830,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $83.91 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

