MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Decreased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 152.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays cut their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.