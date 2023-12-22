Marvell Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 53,716 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 37,282 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.