Margaret Chow Sells 4,989 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Margaret Chow sold 1,153 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $20,754.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 467,638 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth about $5,695,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $4,515,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

