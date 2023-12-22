ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Head-To-Head Review

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Caldwell Partners International pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. ManpowerGroup pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caldwell Partners International pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ManpowerGroup and Caldwell Partners International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 1 5 3 0 2.22 Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus price target of $85.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Caldwell Partners International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $19.09 billion 0.20 $373.80 million $4.35 18.11 Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 6.63

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International. Caldwell Partners International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ManpowerGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Caldwell Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 1.16% 13.80% 3.82% Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Caldwell Partners International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers retained executive search and analytics solutions; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools. It also provides talent advisory solutions. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brand names. It serves real estate, consumer, commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity, venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

