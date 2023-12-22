Manish Sarin Sells 17,814 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $204,504.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 705,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

Sprinklr Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE CXM opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

