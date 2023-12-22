LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Raised by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

