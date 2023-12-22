Lorena Anabel Fernandez Sells 5,000 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lorena Anabel Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 1,750 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $49,752.50.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $895.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on DFH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 119,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 22.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.