LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $58.60 Average PT from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LivaNova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LivaNova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LivaNova by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

