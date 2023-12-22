Lisa G. Trimberger Sells 7,357 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -219.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

