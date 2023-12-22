Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

LIN stock opened at $409.13 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

