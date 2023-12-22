Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $181.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.14.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $96,738,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after buying an additional 266,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $41,158,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $141.73 and a 52-week high of $219.99.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

