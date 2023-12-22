Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $158.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.53.

NYSE LEN opened at $147.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 1 year low of $88.42 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Lennar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Lennar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

