Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 52-week low of $88.42 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

