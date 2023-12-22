Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 7,348 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 12,627.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $3.40 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $166.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

