Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 668 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 332.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Insulet by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,445,000.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $218.97 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

