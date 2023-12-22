Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,084,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NVE by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,653 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVE Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $79.94 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $386.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter.

NVE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 89.49%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

